Massachusetts is Home to One of America’s Oldest Elevators

Whether at work, shopping at a mall, or inside an office building at some point you have probably been on an elevator. Heck, some people even have elevators in their homes. Elevators are a fun ride and they are a quick form of transportation when you don't want or don't have time to take the stairs.

Get our free mobile app

One of America's Oldest Elevators is in Massachusetts

A fun fact according to Oldest.org and Property Manager Insider, is one of the oldest elevators in the United States is located inside City Hall in New Bedford. Property Manager Insider notes the following:

The City Hall Elevator was installed in 1906 and has been in continuous operation ever since. In fact, the elevator has become something of an attraction at the property. Attendants still operate the elevator and provide rides to both children and adults.

It's worth noting that the elevator has had some mechanical and electrical problems in recent years so a modernization project is in the works according to a December 2022 article by radio station WBSM.

Have you ever been on the New Bedford City Hall elevator? Let us know what it's like by chatting with us on our app.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today. Gallery Credit: Angela Brown

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus