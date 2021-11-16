One of a Kind $18M Berkshire County Retreat Features Stunning 33-Acre Private Lake

Berkshire County is home to some of the most amazing properties in New England, boasting mountain landscapes, sprawling farm land course natural waterfront beauty.

If you're lucky enough to grab waterfront property in The Berkshires it's likely you'll be sharing it with neighbors, unless of course you have $18 million to spend.

$18 million is the price tag on this amazing private 321-acre woodland property, with its own private 33-acre lake and amazing lakeside compound. That's right your own private lake with an extensive shoreline that includes a historic boathouse, three boat docks, along with a sandy beach, deep-water swim area, and a waterfall.

Located in Sandisfield, MA in southern Berkshire County, this one of a kind property is represented by Gladys Montgomery, of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty.

Besides the amazing grounds of the property its self this compound has seven bedrooms and five and half bathrooms in total. There is a chic three-bedroom lake home with walls of glass sits on the water's edge, with a charming guesthouse that offers a private master suite and sleeping for as many as seven. In addition the property has an Airstream and bunkhouse offer additional space for family and guests.

The lakeside campus also include amenities like an outdoor soaking tub, overwater swing and hammock, lakeside fire-pit, and paddock with run-in for horses. The 321 acres are comprised of old wood forest, open meadow, and scenic marsh areas, all connected by a private 4.5-mile trail system.

