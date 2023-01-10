Are You Worried About Your Child’s Well Being While Online? Need Help?
In this digital age, it's difficult to keep our children safe from online bullying and online predators. No matter how much we try to protect our kids from this activity it's almost impossible to keep kids completely away from online dangers.
Due to the Risks That Children Face Online, There's an Educational Workshop for Adults Who are Looking to Keep Kids Safe
In an ever-growing digital world where online abuse is becoming more prevalent, the United States Attorney's Office along with Homeland Security Investigations and Project Safe Childhood is hosting an online workshop entitled 'Keeping Kids Safe and Secure Online.' Throughout the workshop the panelists will cover the following topics:
- Social Media 101/Digital Footprint
- Cyberbullying
- Sexting
- Gaming
- Victim Support
- Protecting Against Online Predation
This workshop isn't for young children as inappropriate content will be included in some of the topics and presentations.
The online workshop will be on Wednesday, January 18 at 6:30 p.m. but people can log- in beginning at 6:15 p.m.
What are the Registration Details for This Upcoming Workshop?
You must register for the event and you can do so by going here. The password is PSC1. If you have any questions or if you are having trouble registering for the workshop you can contact Karen Legace by emailing USAMA.PSCOutreach@usdoj.gov
This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about these online threats and get in front of the situation before your child faces any of the online issues listed above. While it may be difficult for children to avoid these issues altogether, this workshop should give participants some good tools if an online situation arises.
LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most
KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?