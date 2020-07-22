Outdoor Adventures and Places to Hike Locally

In a recent newsletter thas was sent to WSBS from the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce, the group included some fun updates including places to hike throughout the Berkshires along with exciting outdoor activites.

Places to Hike

Berkshire Natural Resources Council has a list of their trails throughout the Berkshires. See the full list by going here.

They also have a new trail app that can help you find hiking trails on the go! See the details here.

Bidwell House in Monterey has grounds that are open daily for free self-guided tours, and a map is downloadable from the website here.

The grounds of Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge and the Clark in Williamstown are open for walking (please be aware that restroom use may be limited to ticket holders).

Naumkeag and Chesterwood, both in Stockbridge, each have an outdoor tour with the purchase of a parking pass (separate for each museum).

Outdoor Adventures

The Arial Adventure Park and the Catamount Zip Tour, including the biggest zip line in North America, are open at Catamount Mountain Resort daily except Tuesdays.

Spirit Ballooning has balloon rides over the beautiful landscapes of the Southern Berkshires. Masks are required and each party will need to book their own tour (shared tours for multiple parties have been discontinued for safety.)