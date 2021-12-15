Over 50% of Massachusetts Residents Consider to be Booze Fit?

You probably have seen situations where you have friends that can go out, party, drink for a good portion of the night, and then wake up the next morning unphased while resuming the everyday routine. Over the years, I've seen a few of my friends be able to drink as if they were sucking down water and they didn't have any physical repercussions. Eventually, it has to catch up with you, no? This attitude or lifestyle has been dubbed 'booze fit.' This chosen lifestyle could be for many reasons including high-pressure jobs, stress, worrying about having employment during these trying times and the list goes on and on.

In a study conducted by GreenhouseTreatment.com some of the results showed the following:

1 in 10 drinkers believe that an increased alcohol tolerance strengthens their body.

35% of workers think that colleagues who rely on drugs to stay alert, are at an advantage in terms of work performance.

Another result from this study discovered that 53% of Massachusetts drinkers consider themselves 'booze fit' compared to the national average of 48%.

I never really understood how people could drink all night and not feel the effects the next morning. I guess it's all part of building up a tolerance over time.

Whether you consider yourself to be 'booze fit' or not, it is the holiday season and there are more people out on the road. Plus, law enforcement is beefed up on our Massachusetts roads and highways. Remember, it's fine to celebrate during the holidays but make sure you have a designated driver. You can see all of the results of the 'booze fit' study by going here.

