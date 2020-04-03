Parents Name Newborn Twins ‘Covid’ and ‘Corona’

In India a woman gave birth to beautiful twins, a boy and a girl. The new parents named their new bundles of joy: 'Covid' and 'Corona.'

The husband and wife said the names are to symbolize a "triumph over hardships."

Mother of the twins, Preeti Verma, told the Press Trust of India:

I was blessed with the twins — a boy and a girl — in the early hours on March 27. We have named them Covid and Corona for now.

But now, with all the attention they are getting for the names, the couple said they may rename their children.