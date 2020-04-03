Facebook Fri Winner For Apr 3

WSBS would like to extednd a BIG thank you to those who have LIKED our Facebook page as we have exceeded the 3,200 mark. Our listeners and the Facebook community are truly ROCKIN' it in high fashion.

if you have not yet LIKED our WSBS Facebook page, what are you waiting for. Click here and you will be automatically entered to win a "nifty" prize every Friday morning at 7:50 with our "Main Man" and "Main Dad" Jesse Stewart as we have some fantastic giveaways ranging from movie tickets, grocery store gift cards, concert tickets, restaurant certificates and much more. It pays to "LIKE" YOUR Home Town Station on Facebook.

Here is this week's winner: Congratulations to Shawn Godfrey from Pittsfield, Massachusetts who picked up a family 4 pack of tickets to The 4 Brothers Drive-In Theater in neighboring Amenia, New York. The good news is these passes NEVER expire. Enjoy a movie of your choice from the station that LOVES to make you a winner, WSBS.

If you have friends or family in the Berkshires and all across the tri-state region who you think would enjoy winning on a future "Facebook Friday" make sure they LIKE our WSBS Facebook page.