Updates From MA Governor Charlie Baker

On March 31, the Baker-Polito Administration announced several updates:

Non-essential businesses and organizations must remain closed until May 4 but should continue to work remotely if possible.

Updated information about which businesses are considered essential can be found here.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited until May 4.

Hotels, motels, inns, beds and breakfasts and other short-term residential rentals may only be used for efforts related to fighting COVID-19, like front line health workers or for Massachusetts residents who have been displaced from their residences. Lodging for vacation and leisure may not continue. Guests already lodging as of March 31, 2020 may complete their original stay but may not extend their visit.

Click here to download the Hotel/Motel Guidance pdf.

Stay at Home Advisory: Residents are advised to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel and other unnecessary person to person contact during this time period. Residents who are considered at high risk when exposed to COVID-19 should limit social interactions with other people as much as possible.

Click here for the Stay-At-Home Advisory.

Nursing/Rest Home Program: Massachusetts is implementing a pilot project that allows for safe, on-site testing of symptomatic residents of nursing and rest homes. Prior to this launch, the only way for nursing home residents to be tested would be to be transported to a hospital or physician’s office.