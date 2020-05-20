Paving RT 20 in Lee Starts Today

Spring is a very busy time for Mass DOT paving projects. If you have traveled the Mass Pike in the last couple of weeks you have encountered thousands of orange cones and work crews fixing guardrails and re-paving the highway.

In Lee paving is scheduled to start today on Route 20. According to the DOT website the project is funded through the 2020 Transportation Improvement Program for the Berkshire Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Digital signs have been up notifying motorist of the upcoming resurfacing.

No information has been available with the estimated completion date of the project.