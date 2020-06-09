Phase 2 Is Up & Running In The Bay State

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has implemented the first part of Phase 2 as retail stores, outdoor dining at restaurants, lodging establishments, outdoor recreational facilities and day camps have reopened as they are all required in maintaining proper social distancing guidelines, cleaning standards, face coverings and other measures intended to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 as requirements vary by industry.

Individual businesses may need additional time to prepare as patrons need to follow-up by going on-line or phoning the store in advance for further questions.

Restaurants will be authorized to implement indoor dining in the second part of phase 2 if the public health data reflects continued positive progression.

Lodging includes hotels and motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, short term residential rentals, Air B & B's and VRBO's. Operators are not allowed to host weddings, business events or other organized gatherings of any kind. Ballrooms, meeting rooms, function halls and all other indoor or outdoor event facilities must remain closed. They must also inform guests at the time a reservation is made and travelers from outside the Bay State are urged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

On site restaurants, pools, gyms, spas, golf courses and other amenities located within the lodging operation may operate only if they are subject to COVID-19 safety rules that apply to free standing facilities.

Unstaffed, individual unit lodging facilities are required to comply with hygiene standards specified including cleaning requirements and minimum periods of seperation between future rentals.

You can assist small businesses by keeping an eye on posted instructions as customers are required to wear face coverings and observe signs, posters or other markings as a limited number of people should enter all facilities and remain at least 6 feet away and following designated one way arrows. Reduced staff will be on hand to prevent further overcrowding and they could aslo deal with temporary interruptions in their supply chains, vendore services and so on.

The more we support one another, our Southern Berkshire region will forge ahead to a complete recovery from this pandemic as steps are being taken in returning towards a sense of normalcy. For more details on the implementation of Phase 2, log on here.

