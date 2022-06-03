Picture Perfect Weather this Weekend in the Berkshires

Perfect spring weather is predicted this weekend by the National Weather Service. We may have celebrated the unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day by summer does not officially arrive until June 21st. With plenty of sun and temps in the 70s this weekend it will be perfect spring weather in the county.

Today has turned into a beautiful day following this morning’s cloudy start. The high today will be in the mid-70s. Tomorrow is more of the same with sun and temps back in the mid-70s. Sunday will be just a bit cooler with lots of sunshine. According to the NWS, the long-range forecast looks good to start the week with showers back in the mix on Tuesday.

Here’s the latest National Weather Service long-range forecast.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind around 7 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday

A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

