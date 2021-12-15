Pittsfield District Court Temporarily Closed After COVID Outbreak

In somewhat late-breaking news, at least for some people, the Pittsfield District Court has been temporarily closed down for disinfecting and it will remain closed for the remainder of the week.

According to a Mass.gov media statement, a number of District Court staff have tested positive for COVID-19. No reopening date has been announced yet as the facility is disinfected to prevent further exposure to the virus.

FYI, all court matters scheduled for Wednesday, December 14 through Friday, December 17 will receive a further date from the clerk's office. All emergency matters will be handled virtually or in-person either at Northern Berkshire District Court in North Adams on Wednesday, December 15, or Friday, December 17, or in Great Barrington on Thursday, December 16 at Southern Berkshire District Court.

It was also noted that all applicants for Abuse Prevention, Harassment, Emergency Risk Prevention Orders, and Civil Commitments should get in touch with someone at their local police station. Local police will then notify a court or an emergency judge for further assistance.

Any individuals seeking an Abuse Prevention Order during regular business hours should contact Berkshire Family Probate Court to apply for an order. In addition to Pittsfield itself, the District Court also serves the towns of Becket, Dalton, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Lenox, Peru, Richmond, Washington, and Windsor.

For more info, please visit Mass.gov's website here.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.