Pittsfield, MA Police Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person

The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man who hasn't been seen for over a week.

In a post on social media, Pittsfield Police say that 69-year-old Lee Walter Meisenheimer has been reported missing. Meisenheimer was last seen sometime around July 13, 2022.

 

Meisenheimer has been described as a white mail with salt and pepper-colored hair. He has blue eyes and was last seen wearing brown pants.

If you have any information on Meisenheimer's whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

 

