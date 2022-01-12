Pittsfield Man Gets Prison Time For Coke, Heroin, And Firearms

Justice prevails once again! This past Monday, January 10, in Springfield District Court, a Pittsfield man was sentenced to 11 years in prison on several firearm and drug convictions.

Justice.gov reports Elvins Sylvestre, 43, was sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni presided over the case.

Sylvestre was convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking felony.

He was arrested back in November of 2019 and found in possession of cocaine and 11 grams of heroin, which officials say is enough to make almost 550 doses for sale and distribution.

Sylvestre was also in possession of a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with an extended magazine and over 40 rounds of ammunition. By federal law, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to prior felony convictions including robbery, possession of stolen property, assault and battery, and attempted murder.

According to a media statement, the announcement was made by United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn, and Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives(Boston Field Division), James Ferguson.

Sylvestre has a long criminal history including several previous felony convictions. For more on the story, visit Justice.gov's website here.

