Pittsfield Man Who Failed to Register as Sex Offender Faces Sentencing

Jarrett Woodruff of Pittsfield failed to register as a sex offender stemming from a 2018 conviction and now faces new charges as a result.

According to Western Mass News, last Friday Woodruff appeared in a Springfield Federal Court to plead guilty for failing to register as a sex offender. Woodruff was originally charged in 2020 and U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for March 14 of next year.

Failure to register as a sex offender can carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 and can be imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, according to mass.gov.

All of the charges stem from an August 2018, conviction in Pittsfield District Court of three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age. The guilty finding lead to a sentence of 251 days in jail, however Woodruff was placed on probation due to previous time served while awaiting trial, according to reports from Western Mass news.

The terms of Woodruff's probation required him to register as a Level 3 sex offender, however while still on probation, Woodruff fled from Massachusetts to Ohio without notifying authorities and did not register as a sex offender in Ohio or Massachusetts.

According to authorities, Woodruff fled from Ohio to Georgia after a warrant was issued for him on a new child sexual abuse charge. In October 2020, Woodruff was located by federal agents in Dunwoody, GA. and eventually arrested after a short foot race with police.

