I guess I'm sort of biased toward Mark and Matt Rabasco. The two brothers, formerly of Pittsfield, were my neighbors at one point and I know how hard they train when it comes to running.

attachment-328050368_535846598352390_2098208046880623879_n loading...

The 127th Running of the Boston Marathon took place on Monday and there were about 20 participants from the Berkshire Area:

Name/Town (age) Finish Time

Nicole Armbrust/Williamstown (48) 3:49 Jennifer Bell/Dalton (57) Miranda Bona/Clarksburg (32) Edward Culver/Lenox (48) Nicholas Gray/Sandisfield (23) John Kemp/Sheffield (55) 3:18 Zachariah Kish-Degiulio/North Adams (28) 3:05 Allison Lassoe/Sheffield (60) David Oelberg/Lenox (59) Antonio Polson/Dalton (33) 3:22 Mark Rabasco/Pittsfield (28) 2:43 Matt Rabasco/Pittsfield (25) 2:37 Jo Ann Santangelo/Lenox (48) Ben Scotto/Williamstown (51) Karen Vidoli/Lee (61) Brent White/Pittsfield (39) Daniel Whitehead/Great Barrington (60) David Wilson/Lanesborough (61)

These times only reflect what I had at the moment of publishing this post.

Story to be updated...

Congrats to all who trained hard and participated in and completed the 127th Boston Marathon!

Berkshire Proud!