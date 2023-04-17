Pittsfield Natives Matt And Mark Rabasco Impress At The Boston Marathon
I guess I'm sort of biased toward Mark and Matt Rabasco. The two brothers, formerly of Pittsfield, were my neighbors at one point and I know how hard they train when it comes to running.
The 127th Running of the Boston Marathon took place on Monday and there were about 20 participants from the Berkshire Area:
Name/Town (age) Finish Time
- Nicole Armbrust/Williamstown (48) 3:49
- Jennifer Bell/Dalton (57)
- Miranda Bona/Clarksburg (32)
- Edward Culver/Lenox (48)
- Nicholas Gray/Sandisfield (23)
- John Kemp/Sheffield (55) 3:18
- Zachariah Kish-Degiulio/North Adams (28) 3:05
- Allison Lassoe/Sheffield (60)
- David Oelberg/Lenox (59)
- Antonio Polson/Dalton (33) 3:22
- Mark Rabasco/Pittsfield (28) 2:43
- Matt Rabasco/Pittsfield (25) 2:37
- Jo Ann Santangelo/Lenox (48)
- Ben Scotto/Williamstown (51)
- Karen Vidoli/Lee (61)
- Brent White/Pittsfield (39)
- Daniel Whitehead/Great Barrington (60)
- David Wilson/Lanesborough (61)
These times only reflect what I had at the moment of publishing this post.
Story to be updated...
Congrats to all who trained hard and participated in and completed the 127th Boston Marathon!
Berkshire Proud!
LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US
Stacker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.