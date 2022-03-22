Pittsfield PD Locate Bullets From Two Separate Weekend Gun Calls
Do you know what really puts a damper on outdoor weekend activities, Berkshire County? Hearing gunshots. Nothing gets me moving my soulmate and granddaughter indoors quicker than hearing shots fired.
I actually heard gunshots this past Sunday evening in Pittsfield while I was doing some outdoor chores with my sweetness. Now, I have no idea if the shots I heard were in any way connected with one of the incidents I'm about to mention, but it did happen right around the same time according to ShotSpotter.
According to a media statement from Lieutenant John Soules of the Pittsfield Police Department, two separate incidents of shots being fired occurred over the weekend in Pittsfield.
Saturday night at approximately 7:45 p.m., a ShotSpotter activation called police officers to the 300 block of Columbus Avenue. Police discovered several shell casings in the area and apparently, a car and residence were both struck by gunfire.
Officers said that no injuries were reported due to the incident. Thank goodness. Then, on Sunday evening shortly before 5:30 p.m.(right around the time I was outside and heard gunshots), another ShotSpotter activation called Pittsfield Police to an area near the intersection of Tyler and Burbank Streets.
When officers arrived on the scene they found shell casings in the area but there was no apparent vehicle or property damage and no reported injuries from the incident. Again, thank goodness.
Investigations of both incidents are currently underway by the Pittsfield Police Department. According to Lt. Soules via the media statement:
Anyone who wishes to provide information regarding these cases is asked to contact Detective Bertelli-Hunt at 413-448-9700 x532. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).