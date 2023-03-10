Pittsfield Police Arrest 2 Juveniles On Drugs & Weapons Charges

A hale and hearty "Great Job!" to the Pittsfield Police Department for removing more illegal narcotics from the streets. Oh, and some firearms, too. It all happened during an incident that took place Wednesday night in Pittsfield.

According to a media statement from Captain Thomas Dawley of the Pittsfield Police Department, this past Wednesday(March 8) evening at approximately a quarter to 10 p.m., two juvenile males were arrested by the PPD's Anti-Crime Unit(ACU) in the area of the parking lot for Berkshire Medical Center.

ACU officers say they saw one juvenile who had been reported missing in an area of Park Street. That same juvenile also had an outstanding arrest warrant. Officers observed the juvenile allegedly get into a vehicle driven by another juvenile.

Pittsfield Police officers say both juveniles are known to law enforcement. After a brief pursuit, the youths left the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers subsequently located the two a short distance away from the car.

Upon further investigation, officers located various quantities of illegal narcotics plus two loaded firearms. Both juveniles are being charged with:

Possession of Class A Substance (Heroin) with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Class B Substance (Cocaine) with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without FID

A BIG THANKS goes out to PPD's Anti-Crime Unit, patrol officers, the K9 Unit, and the Drug Unit. Great work, everybody!

