Pittsfield Police Investigate Onota Street Shooting

Once again, somebody in Pittsfield was up to no good recently. Monday evening, shortly after 7:30 pm, shots were fired at a residence on Onota Street and Pittsfield Police immediately sprung into action.

According to a media statement from the Pittsfield Police Department, police are currently investigating the shots fired incident in the area of 242 Onota Street on Monday evening.

Here's what transpired Monday evening. At approximately 7:42 pm. Pittsfield Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Onota Street. Once they arrived at the scene, officers spoke with a witness who reported seeing a man completely dressed in black fleeing the scene after the shooting and heading in the direction of Chestnut Street.

An Onota Street residence was struck several times by gunfire but luckily no one was injured during the incident. The Pittsfield Police K-9 unit conducted a track in the area and an area search was also conducted that did not turn up any results.

However, ballistic evidence was found at the scene, so that may lead to something. For approximately an hour on Monday night, a portion of Onota Street was shut down while law enforcement was processing the scene.

Police are also reviewing video surveillance in the area and they do not believe this was a random incident. At this time, the investigation is active and ongoing. Police are also asking for our help in the matter.

According to the media statement, police are asking if anyone has any information regarding the incident to please contact the Police Department Detective Bureau at 448-9705, call the Tip line at 448-9706, or send a text message to the PPD by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411(TIP411).

They thank the public in advance for their cooperation.

