Pittsfield Police Investigate Shooting That Left Juvenile Injured

Honestly, what are the streets and neighborhoods in Pittsfield coming to? The Pittsfield Police Department is looking into an overnight shooting in Pittsfield in which a juvenile was shot, according to Lieutenant John Soules.

The PPD report, via a media statement, that police officers responded to the scene of a ShotSpotter activation on Pleasant Street at approximately 12:25 a.m. Tuesday morning. The activation indicated several rounds were fired.

The responding officers who were first on the scene located a victim who had been shot. Pittsfield Police did state that the victim was indeed a male juvenile and a resident of Pittsfield.

Thankfully, the juvenile was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for his injuries and is expected to be okay. Pittsfield Police reported that his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

In addition, police report that a residence was also struck by gunfire and that they were able to grab ballistic evidence at the scene. Thanks once again to the hard-working men and women of the police force.

If you or someone you know has any information whatsoever on the shooting, you are asked to please contact Detective Murphy of the Pittsfield Police Department at 448-9700, extension 582.

You can also provide a tip anonymously with the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 448-9706 or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411(847411). They thank you in advance for any help you can give them.

