Planning A 2023 Trip To 6 Flags? They’ve Got An Awesome New Ride

Here's a strange question, Berkshire County residents: Do you like dinosaurs? Perhaps more importantly, do you have kids and do they like dinosaurs? The reason I ask is that there's a new ride opening this spring at Six Flags New England and if you're a dino fan, you're going to want to check it out!

The new ride is called Dino Off-Road Adventure and it will be opening in late spring 2023. If what Six Flags shows on its website is any indication, it looks to be a can't-miss. I haven't been to Six Flags in Agawam in darn near forever but I may have to make it a must-stop!

How cool does this sound? You and your brood come face to face with life-size dinosaurs as you cruise along a track driving your own safari-style vehicle. This ride is the first of its kind in New England combining the latest in animatronic technology and innovation.

According to a media statement from Six Flags New England, the ride will include several dinosaurs that feature life-like movement and sound. And we're talking top-of-the-line dinosaurs too such as Tyrannosaurus Rex, Pachycephalosaur, and much more!

The new attraction is scheduled to open during Memorial Day weekend. However, if you're a Six Flags Pass Holder, you can experience the Dino Off-Road Adventure on Friday, May 26, before it opens to the general public.

For more info(and more cool pictures) visit the Six Flags New England website here. "If history repeats itself, I am so getting a dinosaur!"

