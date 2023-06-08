Beware: Another Life-Threatening Pest is Active in Massachusetts

Dealing with pests is part of everyday life here in Massachusetts and the Northeast. Some can be more deadly than others. You may remember in a previous article we covered a rare but deadly disease that ticks carry which is the Powassan Virus. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts leads the country with the most cases of the virus in a single state. You can get more details about the Powassan virus by going here. In addition, we recently published an article featuring the fact that the deadliest animal on Earth is now active in Massachusetts. If you missed that article, you can check it out by going here.

There's Another Everyday Pest Acrive in Massachusetts That Can Cause a Host of Allergic Reactions and Some are Life-Threatening

Another everyday insect that is active in Massachusetts and can cause life-threatening allergic reactions including Anaphylactic shock (which is rare) is the Yellow Jacket. I have been seeing these pests again this year flying around my deck and I have had to get my trap out to keep the activity at bay. Yellow Jackets can cause all kinds of health issues and life-threatening allergic reactions. The symptoms of a severe reaction include the following:

Hives

Coughing

Tightness in chest

Swollen tongue

Difficulty breathing

Stomach cramps

Dizziness and nausea

Fainting or coma

In addition, there's a video below courtesy of Medical Centric that covers symptoms, what you should do if you are stung by a Yellow Jacket, and prevention. No matter where you live in Massachusetts whether it's the Berkshires, Boston, Worcester, Springfield, New Bedford, Lowell, Fall River etc, chances are Yellow Jackets are around and active. Check out the video below.

