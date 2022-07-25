Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.

Yellowjacket Wasps Can Cause Life-Threatening Allergic Reactions

I knew that yellowjackets are common in Berkshire County and throughout Massachusetts but what I didn't realize is how deadly it can be if you are stung by them and happen to be allergic. Thankfully I haven't been stung by any of the wasps buzzing around. According to Catseye, Yellowjacket venom can incite immediate pain and life-threatening allergic reactions like anaphylaxis, in which the airway swells and closes.

The symptoms of a severe reaction include:

Hives

Coughing

Tightness in chest

Swollen tongue

Difficulty breathing

Stomach cramps

Dizziness and nausea

Fainting or coma

Luckily, since I have been using the trap, these pests haven't been swarming around me when I'm out on the deck using my grill. In addition to the traps which you can learn more about by going here, there are some other preventative measures you can take. If you are having issues with Yellowjackets swarming around your outdoor living quarters and you want to know more about what you can do to drive them away go here. Happy trapping.

