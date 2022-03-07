Police Arrest Pittsfield Man For Thursday Shooting

Once again a major crime happened last Thursday in Pittsfield. This incident involved a shooting on West Street. The suspect managed to flee Berkshire County but still didn't get away with the crime thanks to the efforts of Trenton, New Jersey police.

According to a media statement from Lieutenant John Soules and the Pittsfield Police Department, the suspect allegedly responsible for Thursday's shooting on West Street in Pittsfield was arrested early Sunday(March 6, 2022) morning in New Jersey.

Lieutenant Soules reports that Thursday(March 3) afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., Pittsfield police officers arrived at Berkshire Medical Center in response to a reported shooting victim.

The victim, a 34-year-old male Pittsfield resident, sustained a serious but non-fatal injury. The ensuing investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at a residence on West Street where PPD investigators located ballistic evidence.

Investigators developed information that 42-year-old Pittsfield resident Terrell Ortiz was the shooter. Ortiz and the victim are known to one another and investigators do not believe that this was a random act.

Friday(March 4), investigators applied for and received an arrest warrant charging Ortiz with Assault and Battery by Discharging a Firearm for his role in the shooting. On Sunday morning, police officers with the Trenton New Jersey Police Department arrested Ortiz in Trenton NJ.

Anyone who wishes to provide information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Losaw at 413-448-9700 x572. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

