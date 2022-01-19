Police Identify Massachusetts Cop In Officer-Involved Shooting

Authorities have finally released the identity of the cop who was stabbed in the face during the officer-involved shooting incident that took place on January 9.

According to a media statement from the Springfield Police Department, the name of the officer involved in the deadly January 9 shooting of Orlando Taylor in Springfield is Arjel Falcon.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Arjel Falcon moved to the United States when he was 19-years-old. After serving in both the Air Force and the Army in which he has received numerous commendations for life-saving measures, Arjel retired from the military.

Falcon has been with the Springfield Police Department for nine years including time spent as an Academy instructor.

If you missed the initial story, Springfield Police report that they were called to the Liberty Heights neighborhood in Springfield on January 9 for a report of a man pulling a knife on another person.

Police said that when they found Orlando Taylor, the 23-year-old stabbed Officer Falcon in the face. Falcon then opened fire as Taylor charged at him and two other officers. Taylor subsequently died at Baystate Medical Center.

The entire incident was recorded on Falcon's body-worn camera, although the footage has yet to be released to the public by the Hampden County District Attorney's office. The victim's family along with several community interest groups are awaiting the release of that footage.

Officer Falcon is scheduled for surgery with a facial and nerve specialist for what will probably be permanent nerve damage in his face. Falcon's family, friends, and fellow police officers are hoping for a speedy mental and physical recovery.

