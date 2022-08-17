Police Investigate Another Afternoon Shooting In Pittsfield

Some friends and I were having a chat a few days ago when the subject came up concerning certain areas of Pittsfield and whether you could or couldn't feel safe visiting that area. And one of my friends actually mentioned the First Street area near the Cumberland Farms convenience store/gas station. He casually mentioned that he hardly ever feels safe going there. He may have a legitimate gripe

Gun violence levels seem to be increasingly on the rise all over the country and that includes our city of Pittsfield. Yesterday afternoon around 4 p.m., according to a media statement from the Pittsfield Police Department, there was another shooting incident.

Get our free mobile app

The PPD reports that they were called to an area near Cumberland Farms on First Street for a reported shooting. Law enforcement officers located a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound on nearby Adam Street.

The shooting victim was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. After a short time, police found the vehicle involved in the incident. Inside the vehicle, they found a firearm. The suspect(a juvenile) was subsequently arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon.

The suspect's vehicle was towed to the police station as police continue to investigate his involvement in the actual shooting. Police are questioning witnesses and collecting video evidence. Pittsfield Police do not believe this was a random incident.

The Massachusetts State Police are assisting the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau in the investigation. The police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Police Department Detective Bureau (413-448-9705), call the Tip line (413-448-9706), or send us a tip via text message by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411).

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist