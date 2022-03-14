Popular Downtown Pittsfield Restaurant Reopens This Week

The pandemic has taken quite a toll on the restaurant industry, especially small, family-owned and operated eateries. Restaurants in Berkshire County, Massachusetts were no exception.

The lucky ones are still trying to recover, the not-so-lucky ones didn't even get to opportunity to make a comeback. Between March and September of 2020, a devastating 20% of restaurants closed for good, according to The Boston Globe.

A staple of the downtown Pittsfield restaurant scene, Patrick's Pub managed to weather the past two years of the Covid storm, but in October of 2021, the long-time owners announced it was time for them to make a change. After 20 years of ownership, the Powell family announced they were putting Patrick's up for sale.

In February of this year, John and Tucker McNinch of the McNinch Restaurant Group announced that they had purchased the popular Pittsfield restaurant and were excited to put their spin on the downtown landmark. The McNinch family were previously longtime owners of the popular Olde Heritage Tavern in Lenox, MA, and recently opened 101 Restaurant in the Holiday Inn & Suites in Pittsfield.

After a month of closure for small updates, the doors of Patrick's Pub are ready to reopen to the public. McNinch told The Berkshire Eagle as the new owner's, they "want to keep Patrick's, Patrick's. Recent posts to the restaurant's Instagram page showed clips of new floors being installed as well as some changes to tables in the bar area.

Yesterday, the new owners announced the doors would officially reopen for dinner tomorrow, March 15, and lunches will soon follow. Just in time for St. Patrick's Day!