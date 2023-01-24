Three Fast Food Chains Top the List as Most Popular in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is loaded with excellent restaurant options across the state. Whether it's Boston, Springfield, Worcester, Cape Cod, Berkshire County, and everywhere in between, you'll find yourself excellent seafood choices, tasty Italian dishes, yummy Chinese cuisine, and the list goes on and on.

Depending on the Day, Some Massachusetts Residents May Not Have Time for a Sit Down Meal in a Restaurant

As exciting as it is to go into a restaurant and have a sit-down meal, depending on the day and schedule, there may just not be enough time. Many Massachusetts residents are living fast-paced lifestyles which means that they are regularly on the go. Between work, school, bringing the kids to after-school activities, home chores, and oh yeah trying to fit in sleep somewhere, you may not be able to make it into a restaurant for a sit-down meal.

With Massachusetts residents on the go, one may only be able to get a couple of minutes to eat breakfast, lunch, or dinner. This is where fast food restaurants come into the picture. There are times when you just need to grab something quickly, scarf it down and move on to the next task at hand.

With all of this in mind, there was a recent study conducted by gambling.com and with the use of Google Trends, the study was able to discover the most popular fast-food chains in Massachusetts. Here, we have featured the top three. You probably won't be surprised at which chain topped the list but here we go.

The Three Most Popular Fast-Food Chains in Massachusetts If you ever wanted to know what the most popular fast-food chains are in Massachusetts, we have that list for you.

The original study included 20 fast-food chains and we have included the remaining 17 below.

#4 Chipotle (Overall Interest Score 29)

#5 Taco Bell (OIS 27)

#6 McDonald's (OIS 26)

#7 Subway (OIS 25)

#8 Burger King (OIS 23)

#9 Chick-Fil-A (OIS 20)

#10 KFC (OIS 17)

#11 Popeyes (OIS 14)

#12 Wendy's (OIS 13)

#13 Three-Way Tie: Pizza Hut/Dairy Queen/Five Guys (All had an OIS of 11)

#16 Two-Way Tie: Panda Express/Little Caesars (Both had an OIS of 8)

#18 Two-Way Tie: Papa John's/Wingstop (Both had an OIS of 7)

#20 Sonic Drive-In (OIS 6)

Do you agree with this list? Is your favorite even on this list? How would your list look in comparison to this one? You can get more details on this study by going here.

