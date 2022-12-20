Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State.

Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.

Taco John's originated in Cheyenne, WY, and now has its headquarters in Minneapolis, MN. The majority of the franchise locations throughout the U.S. are located primarily in the Midwest, but now New England will be getting its first taste of the taco chain.

Where are the Massachusetts Taco John's locations going to be?

It seems that the Bay State will have its first locations before Spring 2023 hits. The first location will open up in February. It will be in Lawrence.

During the next month after the Lawrence location has opened up, the second location will open up in the city of Leominster.

The Massachusetts Taco John's locations will each be approximately 2,000 square feet in size. Arsal Jeffrey will manage both locations. He recently said in a press release:

We’re thrilled to be the ones that bring Taco John’s to Massachusetts...We’re both huge fans of the brand and believe we can help Taco John’s goal of being a top contender in the QSR industry. There’s untapped potential for growth in Boston and once everyone in the area tries the famous Fried Chicken Tacos and Potato Olés, we’ll see that potential come to life.

In case you have never been to a Taco John's, their menu is pretty unique for a taco chain. Their Potato Oles, as previously mentioned, are a must have with any menu item. And make sure you get them with cheese. You can check out their entire menu at the link provided here.

Unfortunately, those locations aren't necessarily all that close to Berkshire County. But now that Taco John's has made its way to the Bay State, who is to say we're that far from getting a location of our own here. Especially with the aforementioned expansion that Taco John's has in-store.

