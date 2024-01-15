No matter what, it's always nice when something from your state gets recognized for some sort of accolades on a national level. But what about an international level? A popular and prestigious Massachusetts resort has recently earned praise for being one of the absolute best in the world. Not only that, but it was decided upon by travelers and tourists that have come through and stayed there.

The popular travel publication 'Conde Nast Traveler' released its Readers' Choice Awards for the past year in the category of The Best Resorts in the World. So, what spot in the Bay State could've possibly placed so well among all the resorts on a worldwide level? It's a place that has also been recently called one of the best waterfront hotels in the U.S.

This amazing resort is located in a town within Cape Cod. That particular town is also in the hotel's name. The Chatham Bars Inn is ranked at the 8th best resort in the world.

Here's what 'Conde Nast Traveler' had to say about the Chatham Bars Inn earning the 8th best resort in the world on its list:

Every inch of the property’s 25 acres (CBI has quietly picked up more throughout the years) is intoxicating. There’s the cool Atlantic breeze hitting the bluff, a sand-swept wedding in the distance (remember when?), a private beach launch to a secluded sandy spot. Scattered atop a seaside bluff, the "charming New England–style cottages" have bay windows, fireplaces, and private decks or patios with views of the ocean, grounds, or golf course. There’s an oceanfront pool, downtown Chatham steps away, a lobby fireplace roaring upon your return. It oozes nostalgia, and that’s why guests return—kids a little older, parents a little wiser, grandparents in pearls taking in the view a little bit longer—to summer on the Cape. CBI has perfected the good stuff: views (see the fishing boats at the pier, fog sitting on the water?), a seaside spot to rest your head (nothing beats the ocean view cottages), and family fun. And that’s what the Cape is all about.

This incredible looking hotel looks like it would be an unreal spot to stay at. And definitely a getaway within our state that is worthy of being selected for such an accolade as one of the 'best resorts in the world'. While the temps aren't exactly ideal right now, it's time to start planning those Spring vacations, Massachusetts! It could be time for another road trip!

