MA Residents Should Be Concerned Over This Rare but Fatal Tick Virus

Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.

With all of the Fun That Summer Brings, Massachusetts Folks Should Still Be Mindful When Going Outside.

We recently published an article that discussed how there is an uptick of the tick-borne Powassan virus in the State of New York particularly in Schoharie County. The article also mentioned that in the past 10 years, there have only been 16 cases in the Bay State (find out more about the Powassan virus by going here). Now there is a story that was recently published by several online news sources that report that a 90-year-old Connecticut woman died from the virus. As reported by NBC News, she had a number of symptoms prior to her death including fever, an altered mental state, headache, chills, chest pain, and nausea. You can read deeper into that story by going here. In addition, the State of Maine is experiencing the virus as well as a fatality recently occurred in the Pine Tree State. Go here for that story.

Massachusetts Residents Should Definitely Protect Themselves

Even though the Powassan virus isn't as prevalent in Massachusetts, the fact is that it's happening all around us so it is important to keep yourself and your family protected by using repellant with DEET, keeping away from wooded areas, tucking your pants into your socks and always make sure you examine everyone in your party including arms, legs, backs etc. We can certainly have fun this summer but just pay a little extra attention to yourself and your loved ones when spending time outside.

