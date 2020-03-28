President Trump Declares Covid-19 a Disaster in Massachusetts

In a statement this morning President Trump has declared that COVID-19 has caused a major disaster in Massachusetts and has ordered federal assistance for the state.

On Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker asked the federal government to move forward with a major disaster declaration for Massachusetts, which would release more funding to different agencies and services fighting the coronavirus pandemic across the commonwealth.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) can offer funding to a state or municipality to respond to emergencies during a major disaster declaration.

By Trump approving the declaration, federal funding will also now be made available for certain nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures and things like crisis counseling for all affected people in Massachusetts, according to a statement from his administration.