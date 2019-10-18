According to Western Mass News, a bill which would ban the sale and distribution of all balloons is under consideration by Massachusetts lawmakers.

Introduced by State Rep. Sarah Peake, the bill was presented at the State House Tuesday.

The proposed bill would prohibit the sale of any balloons, including, but not limited to “plastic, latex or mylar, filled with any type of lighter than air gas, both for public or private use.” The ban would also apply to the release of such balloons into the sky. The fine for violating the ban would be up to $100.

Environmentalists said that balloons can be deadly when they are released into the air because pieces fall back to earth and are eaten by birds and turtles and they have said creatures can also get tangled in the strings.

Read the full bill below: