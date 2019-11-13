Public Hearing Continuation: Fulcrum Enterprises LLC

From The Town of Great Barrington

(November 13, 2019): The Great Barrington Selectboard will re-open and continue the public hearing scheduled for Monday Nov. 18 on the special permit application to operate a marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility at 22 VanDeusenville Road, submitted by Fulcrum Enterprises, LLC. at the request of the applicant.

The public hearing will be continued to Monday Jan. 13, 2020 at a time and location to be determined. Questions can be directed to the office of the Selectboard and Town Manager at 413.528.1619 x. 2