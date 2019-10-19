Public Hearing This Monday

From The Town of Great Barrington

The Great Barrington Selectboard will re-open and continue the public hearing scheduled for Monday Oct. 21 for the special permit application submitted by Fulcrum Enterprises, LLC. at the request of the applicant.

The Host Community Agreement (HCA) for the applicant will also be continued. It is expected that the date of these continuations will be Monday Nov. 18 at a time and location to be determined. Questions can be directed to the office of the Selectboard and Town Manager at 413.528.1619 x. 2