Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Princess

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Princess, a 7-month-old Holland Lop bunny that staff describes as lovely and friendly. Princess landed at the Berkshire Humane because her owner didn't have time for her. Rabbits do require a lot of time, care, and attention and because of this Princess now finds herself looking for a home that understands this and can meet her needs.

Because of her young age, Princess is still getting used to being handled by people but is coming along nicely. She's also working on her litterbox training and loves to play with her interactive toys while hopping about her x-pen in the main lobby of the shelter. Her favorites are chew toys and boxes to play in and jump on.

Rabbits make wonderful pets for the right people and can be a commitment of upwards of 10 years plus. If you have the time and commitment to provide this young bun, ask to learn more about her today by contacting the Berkshire Humane Society Feline Department at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124

As previously mentioned, the Berkshire Humane Society is currently packed with animals looking for their forever home. Because of that dog and cat adoptions will be reduced by $100, and small animal fees waived (except rabbits) through July 15th.