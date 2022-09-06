The Rainiest Month in Massachusetts May Not be What You Expect

As I write this I'm looking out the window on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington and I'm delighted to see rain steadily hitting the ground. I don't think anyone in the Berkshires or Massachusetts would argue that rain is much needed in our area and to get two days of the wet stuff is welcomed by many. Sure, it's a bit dark and dreary but I'll take it if it means alleviating the drought conditions that we have been dealing with for the past several weeks. It definitely has been a weird and dry summer but many can't complain about the beautiful days we have had over the past couple of months.

Do You Know What the Rainiest Month is in Massachusetts?

Observing the weather here in Berkshire County for the past couple of days got me wondering what the rainiest month is in Massachusetts in general. I automatically assumed it was April. You know "April showers bring May flowers." However, that isn't the case. According to Best Places, May is the rainiest month in Massachusetts. Well, May is pretty close to April so I wasn't too far off. The site reports that May, on average, receives 12.0 days of rain. Okay, so the next question may be...

What is the Driest Month in Massachusetts?

Well, for this year, you probably would have said half the summer...lol. In all seriousness, according to Best Places, on average, September is the driest month in Massachusetts with only 8.9 rainy days. What do you say? Do you want more rain or do you want dry, sunny conditions to return as soon as possible?

