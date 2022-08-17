Recall Alert, Berkshire Parents! Does Your Child Drink This?

Just a word of caution to those in the beautiful Berkshires who have a child or children that like to drink Capri Sun juice drinks. I mean, what kid doesn't like Capri Sun? I remember drinking it when I was younger.

According to a media statement from the Food and Drug Administration(FDA), Kraft Heinz has announced a voluntary recall of one of their Capri Sun lines of juice. And I mention this because I, as a concerned grandparent(or "Papa" as my granddaughter Isabelle lovingly calls me), know that this juice is popular with a lot of children.

The juice that is part of the voluntary recall is Capri Sun Wild Cherry juice drink and the reason for the recall is apparently some dilated cleaning solution inadvertently got into a production line at one of their factories.

The cleaning solution is standardly used on food processing equipment so that in itself is not the issue. The fact that it somehow got into one of the production lines is. The issue was discovered when Kraft Heinz received several complaints from consumers regarding the taste of the product.

Only the "Wild Cherry" flavor of the juice is affected. And the "Best When Used By" date on the products is June 25, 2023, and the UPC Code on the product's case would be 876840040900.

More information on the product recall, including reimbursement if you purchased the product in question, can be found by visiting the FDA's website here. Thanks to the FDA for spreading the word.

