Remember These Iconic & Hilarious Saturday Night Live Sketches About Massachusetts

One of my favorite shows growing up was Saturday Night Live. To this day the show provides laughter and Monday morning water cooler banter for the masses.

I could list a ton of my favorite sketches from over the years, Adam Sandler's Lunch Lady Land, Will Ferrell and Cheri Oteri Spartan Cheerleaders to the iconic Dana Carvey and Mike Meyers Wayne's World, but some of my absolute all-time favorites are when our fair state of Massachusetts is the butt of the joke.

Massachusetts has plenty to poke fun at between our rabid sports fans and that over-the-top Boston accent, but when cast members or guests hosts are actually from Massachusetts, it just takes it to the next level. The authenticity that Jimmy Fallon or Casey Affleck brings to the role of Masshole is just downright hilarious.

Check out some of our favorites below:



