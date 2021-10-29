Renovated Schoolhouse Airbnb is a Unique & Luxurious Getaway Just Outside The Berkshires

Berkshire County is a popular travel destination bringing people to western Massachusetts from all over the world, but locals also like to take advantage of day trips and weekend getaways which can often be found within an hour of their front door.

If you're making plans for an upcoming weekend getaway you're definitely going to want to check out this amazing find about an hour from Pittsfield (an even shorter drive if you live in northern Berkshire County) in Shaftsbury, Vermont.

Featured on Airbnb and curated by superhost Caroline, this picturesque schoolhouse has been renovated into a relaxing oasis regardless of the season. The updated rental actually overlooks the host's family's 5th generation organic farm, providing visitors with a bucolic view of the 270 acre property

In addition to it's rustic setting and modern design, the schoolhouse also boasts a brand new deck to take in those views, plus the addition of a brand new hot tub and panoramic barrel sauna only adds to your relaxation.

The location also makes it a perfect easy getaway for Berkshire County residents. It's located about 10-15 minutes from downtown Bennington making it an hour drive for most of Berkshire County.

These photos make me want to book this place immediately for a winter weekend to help stave off impending cabin fever.

