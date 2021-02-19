Researchers Say Vitamin D Might Help Protect Against COVID-19
Researchers are pointing to vitamin D as a potential benefit in preventing severe complications of COVID-19.
According to a story reported on by WWLP/22 News Springfield, the latest studies on this are showing that most people in the ICU with COVID-19 are vitamin D deficient but it’s still hard to make the determination whether this is just an association or a causation.
Vitamin D is the cheapest vitamin that is out there since your body absorbs it naturally through the sun’s rays.
While vitamin D is known for protecting bone health, it is also believed to help the immune system, since it can improve the function of certain cells, which fight off pathogens like COVID-19.
New data from countries where studies were done show that over 75 percent of people in the ICU were vitamin D deficient.
Paul Salva, Pediatric Pulmonologist, had this to say:
The data seems to show that people who are vitamin D sufficient who have adequate amounts of vitamin D are not getting anywhere near sick as people who are vitamin D deficient.
It’s also important to mention that the biggest risk factors for vitamin D deficiency are the same as COVID-19; obesity, elderly and people with darker skin. As a pulmonologist, Dr. Salva specializes in diseases of the respiratory tract.
For more on the story, check it out on WWLP/22 News' website here. And we thank them for the update.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.