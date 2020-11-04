Results From South Of The Mass Border

WSBS is a "tri-state region' radio station that serves Southern Berkshire county in Massachusetts, Eastern New York and we also include North Western Connecticut as part of our "radio family". The Constitution OR Nutmeg State has also seen it's share of excitement in last night's election and we have a look back at some of the races that encompass portions of our listening area.

For starters, The 30th District State Senate seat represents the majority of Litchfield County as listeners from this area check in daily with their Home Town Station including the towns of Canaan, Cornwall, Goshen, Kent, Litchfield, North Canaan, Salisbury, sharon, Torrington, Warren and Winchester.

Incumbent Republican Craig Miner has won another term in office as he maintained a 53 to 46% lead over his Democratic opponent, David Gronbach. Independent Joseph Bongiorno tallied a mere 1% of the vote. Miner resides in Litchfield and has held this seat since 2015.

Turning our attention to the Congressional races, The 5th District encompasses our neighbors from south of the border as Democrat Jahana Hayes was re-elected to serve a second term as she defeated her Republican opponent, David Sullivan by a 56 to 42% margin. Independent Bruce Walczak picked up only 2% of the vote. In 2018, Hayes beat Simsbury's Mary Glassman as the Wolcott native embarked on her first tour of duty in Washington D.C.

Other Congressional races of interest in Connecticut included Democratic 1st District incumbent John Larson who represents the Hartford area came out victorious as he easily beat his Republican opponent Mary Fay and Green Party candidate Thomas McCormick.

Once again, incumbent Joe Courtney will guide Eastern Connecticut's 2nd District for another 2 years in D.C. as he has been declared the winner by a 59 to 38% margin over his Republican opponent, Justin Anderson. Libertarian Daniel Reale and Green Party candidate, Cassandra Martineau both managed to get only 1% of the vote in an area that represents 65 Connecticut counties.

Incumbent Democrat Rosa DeLauro easily picked up another term in District 3 in the New Haven area as she defeated Republican Margaret Streicker and Green party representative, Justin Paglino. In the neighboring 4th District, Democrat Jim Himes heads south for another 2 year term as he beat Republican opponent, Jonathan Riddle and independent Brian Merlin.

