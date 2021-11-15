Road Trip Over The Border Into Vermont For More Delicious Hidden Gems

Ok, we are road tripping it again this time headed north to Vermont! This is the perfect drive for a Saturday or Sunday.

Check out this one in downtown Bennington.

The 421 Craft Bar & Kitchen, Craft Beers, Tapas & Restaurant

421The Craft Bar & Kitchen/Facebook

Pangaea, Pangaea is built on the lands of the Abenaki Nation and $5 of every pie sold will be donated to the Abenaki Nation Food Pantry Program. You can also donate directly here: https://www.abenakination.com/donations/1395/

Pangea-Facebook

Feel Like Italian? Hit this place up, Allegro Ristorante. MMM Fresh Made Fettucini!

Allegro Ristorante-Facebook

Get Your Brew on! Madison Brewing Company Pub & Restaurant, Crab pretzel sandwich. They had me at crab and pretzel.

Madison Brewing Company Pub & Restaurant - Facebook

Bringing You Vermont Cafe & Gift shop, homemade goodies galore

Bringing You Vermont-Facebook

Your Belly's Deli, feeding you all kinds of great deli sandwiches & More. This Sandwich is called the Bennington Bulge

Your Belly's Deli-Facebook

The Blue Benn Diner, Classic diner food. Gotta love a diner when it serves breakfast any time of the day.

Blue Benn Diner-Facebook

Lil Britain Fish & Chips Shop authentic English Fish & Chip shop. They also do British Meat Pies, bangers and mash, and other seafood as well.

Lil' Britain Fish & Chip Shop-Facebook

The Miller's Toll Dinner Club and Lounge, a traditional supper club

The Miller's Toll Dinner Club and Lounge-Facebook

The Chefs Hat Is Back, by the pic you can see their omelets are bigger than your head!

Chefs Hat-Facebook
