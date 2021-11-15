Road Trip Over The Border Into Vermont For More Delicious Hidden Gems
Ok, we are road tripping it again this time headed north to Vermont! This is the perfect drive for a Saturday or Sunday.
Check out this one in downtown Bennington.
The 421 Craft Bar & Kitchen, Craft Beers, Tapas & Restaurant
Pangaea, Pangaea is built on the lands of the Abenaki Nation and $5 of every pie sold will be donated to the Abenaki Nation Food Pantry Program. You can also donate directly here: https://www.abenakination.com/donations/1395/
Feel Like Italian? Hit this place up, Allegro Ristorante. MMM Fresh Made Fettucini!
Get Your Brew on! Madison Brewing Company Pub & Restaurant, Crab pretzel sandwich. They had me at crab and pretzel.
Bringing You Vermont Cafe & Gift shop, homemade goodies galore
Your Belly's Deli, feeding you all kinds of great deli sandwiches & More. This Sandwich is called the Bennington Bulge
The Blue Benn Diner, Classic diner food. Gotta love a diner when it serves breakfast any time of the day.
Lil Britain Fish & Chips Shop authentic English Fish & Chip shop. They also do British Meat Pies, bangers and mash, and other seafood as well.
The Miller's Toll Dinner Club and Lounge, a traditional supper club
The Chefs Hat Is Back, by the pic you can see their omelets are bigger than your head!
