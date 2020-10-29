Roger the Jester Invites You to Partake in Halloween Fun

Coming up this Saturday (Oct. 31) Roger the Jester will be entertaining families with his 'Tricks are Treats' performance. The event takes place at Dewey Hall (outside) located at 91 Main Street in Sheffield from 11am - 12pm. The space will open at 10:45am. Best of all tickets are free. You do have to make reservations as there is a four person maximum per circle due to COVID-19 guidlines and restrictions. You can make reservations by going here.

This event is fun for people of all ages and you encouraged to grab a chair or blanket and start of your Halloween morning/afternoon with some joy and laughter. Plus, this is an opportunity to attend the event in your Halloween costume.

What to expect:

Party size limit of 4. Each party will have a 5 ft diameter circle to sit in. Each circle’s edge is 6ft away from the next.

Bring your own blanket or chair to sit on.

Please reserve your tickets online ahead of time if possible. Space is limited!

Masks and physical distancing required

No bathrooms available. The indoor space will not be open to the public.

About Roger:

For 43 years, Roger Reed has performed as Roger the Jester. His work is constantly changing, every venue will elicit new material. Every performance is a debut, since his work is so improvisational, not in the current “give me a word, I’ll fit it into a pre-rehearsed format,” but true in the moment magical events. He often hears, “Did he plan that with that person? They must have rehearsed it!”

There are many events where he creates something special just for that event. Every year a friend has a holiday concert in his home where there is a plethora of beautiful classical music. Roger shows up and plays the tuba, a turkey baster, a saw, three recorders at once, you get the idea.

This is why he is now branding himself as a performance artist. It better describes what he does. He will continue to juggle, spin, throw and play with all sorts of objects. Don’t worry.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

(information and image sent to WSBS from Dewey Hall for online and on-air use)