Scams Continue to Invade Berkshire County But Help is On the Way

Many of us in Berkshire County and beyond have to deal with scams on a regular basis. Scam activity has sadly become part of everyday life. You may remember in a previous post, there was a Berkshire County resident from an online neighborhood group who was warning its members about a debit/credit card scam that was going around as he had recently experienced some questionable activity. If you missed that article, you can check it out by going here. Let's face it, with the advances in technology, con artists are getting smarter and trickier with their scams to the point where it's very difficult to tell what is legitimate and what isn't. However, there is free help for you.

There is Help for Folks in the Berkshires and Surrounding Areas Who Are Dealing with Scams

Coming up on Wednesday, May 17 at 2:30 pm, Elliot Greenblot, researcher/reporter who specializes in scams will share his years of knowledge and take questions. This is your opportunity to get some tips from Elliot and learn how to avoid and what to look for when it comes to dealing with scams. Let's be honest, scams aren't going away anytime soon which means we need to become more educated and vigilant when it comes to protecting ourselves from scammy activity.

Make Sure You Reserve Your Spot for Elliot's Presentation

Elliot's presentation will be held at the Sheffield Senior Center at 25 Cook Road in Sheffield. The chat is free and you can reserve your spot by emailing Service.GBRotary@gmail.com or you can call (413) 854-4939. The event is brought to you by AARP and Great Barrington Rotary.