A Massachusetts Organization is Offering Up $3,750 Worth of Cash Prizes

Another opportunity to give back to the community while having a shot at an exceptional prize is coming up. Sheffield Kiwanis is holding its 5th annual Mower Raffle where the grand prize winner will be offered a choice prize that consists of either a SCAG Liberty Zero Turn Mower or $3,000 cash. The second prize is $500.00 and the third prize is $250.00

Do I Have to be a Resident of Sheffield to Win?

You don't have to be a Sheffield resident to buy a ticket and win. You can be a resident of anywhere in Massachusetts whether it's in the Berkshires, Boston, Springfield, Worcester etc. Heck, you don't even have to be a Massachusetts resident to win as out-of-state residents have won in past Kiwanis raffles. Anyone can buy a ticket and anyone can win.

Where Can I Purchase Tickets? Tell Me More

Tickets for the raffle are now available from any member of Sheffield Kiwanis as well as many local businesses and organizations which you can view by going here. You can buy tickets at this link as well. Tickets are $20.00 each or two (2) for $30.00 and only 1,500 will be sold. The grand prize giveaway will take place at 8 p.m. on July 22 at The Frog Restaurant in Sheffield. You do not need to be present to win. The grand prize winner has one week to choose the prize. The mower is being provided by Cranes Outdoor Power Equipment.

Why is Sheffield Kiwanis Holding This Raffle?

Sheffield Kiwanis is holding this raffle as a way to continue to raise funds for scholarships that will go to local youth in the southern Berkshires. Sheffield Kiwanis serves the communities of Sheffield, Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Alford, Egremont, Monterey, Mt. Washington, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge, Otis, Richmond, and Sandisfield.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.