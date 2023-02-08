Massachusetts Residents Looking for Love Should be Leary of Devastating Romance Scam

It was recently reported in a study published by Bet Massachusetts that the Bay State is the loneliest state. That's right when it comes to lonely people, Massachusetts ranks at number one. Boston in particular is considered a lonely city and is getting lonelier according to the study. You can get more information by going here.

I mention Massachusetts being a lonely state because Valentine's Day is right around the corner and as is the case with any holiday, con artists are on the prowl to steal your money, steal your identity and cause all kinds of unnecessary havoc for you. Heck, if you're already feeling lonely you don't need extra salt rubbed in the wound.

This Valentine's Day There are Many Scams Going Around Massachusetts and One in Particular That the BBB (Better Business Bureau) is Warning Folks About is the Romance Scam.

When someone has just had a breakup usually that person is feeling lonely and vulnerable, romance scammers are regularly searching for people in this state so they can prey on their emotions. The scammers work to build a relationship and trust with the victim and then before you know it the scammee is out a large sum of money. As you probably have assumed these con artists build this trust with the victims using social media and online dating sites. The scammers typically use bogus photos and create fake profiles as a way for the victim to build trust and fall for someone who isn't even a real person. The BBB notes the following on its site:

Scammers often claim to be in the military or working overseas to explain why they can’t meet you in person. Over a short period of time, the scammer builds a fake relationship with you, exchanging photos and romantic messages, even talking on the phone or through a webcam.

Get our free mobile app

Once the trust is built up between the two parties, the scammer is able to con the victim into sending them money after which, the scammee never hears from the con artist again. You know the old saying, "if it seems too good to be true it probably is." You can identify this scam in a number of ways including if the scammer is trying to move things along really fast, doesn't want to meet you, has a bunch of hardship stories, etc. As a matter of fact, you can get more tips for recognizing this scam by going here.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?