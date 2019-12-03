RRSYP Celebrates Anniversary with Culinary Event

Great Barrington, MA - Railroad Street Youth Project (RSYP), the dynamic youth empowerment nonprofit organization serving young people in southern Berkshire County, is pleased to announce that its annual Culinary Arts Celebration will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5:30pm at Crissey Farm, 426 Stockbridge Rd, Great Barrington. This special event features a five-course meal prepared by young participants in the Culinary Arts Apprenticeship Program and the awarding of the third annual Railroad Street Youth Student Empowerment (RYSE) Scholarship to local student Karina Mahida.

This is the culminating event for the Apprenticeship Program, which was launched in 2006 as a response to the growing number of local young people interested in the culinary field. Eight-week apprenticeships are led by local professional chefs, empowering young people to gain the skills necessary for employment in the hospitality field. Youth who have completed the program have gone on to attend prestigious culinary schools including the Culinary Institute of America and have launched successful careers in the restaurant industry.

This year’s event celebrates Railroad Street Youth Project’s twentieth anniversary. Created by and for South County youth in 2000, Railroad Street has steadily grown over the years from a small, grassroots organization into the region’s leading authority on youth empowerment.

You can get more information about the culinary arts celebration by going here.

(press release sent to WSBS from RRSYP for online and on-air use, featured image taken from RRSYP's Facebook page)