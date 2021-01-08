Great Barrington: Community Ice Rink Coming

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly made it a struggle for people to get together and partake in fun activities the way they did in the past. Many events and entertainment options have been taken away from us. However, locally, there is an opportunity to partake in being involved in the creation of an ice rink in Great Barrington.

Railroad Street Youth Project is creating a community ice rink behind the Railroad Street Youth Project drop in center located at 60 Bridge Street in Great Barrington. To make this a success, the group is doing some outreach for youth and adult volunteers from the community.

Volunteer opportunities consist of two hours of your time (yes, only two hours) during the months of January and February. Help is needed in the following areas including:

Setting up the Rink

Rearranging the Skate Park

Monitoring the Skaters

Ensuring Skaters are Abiding by CDC Guidelines

Making Sure Skaters are Having Fun

If you have any questions or are interested in becoming a volunteer, contact Sam Riva at sam@rsyp.org

Though many activities have been put on hold, there are still some winter options available and ice skating will make for fun entertainment this winter. Contact Sam today and be a part of local skating success.

