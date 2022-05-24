On the heels of the 2022 Mountain One Steel Rail Races that took place over the past weekend, Berkshire Running Center announces that one lucky runner will take home a brand new Subaru after the upcoming Berkshire Half Marathon.

Race directors and Berkshire Running Center owners Kent and Shiobbean Lemme made a major announcement to the crowd gathered after Sunday's races as a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek pulled up. Any runner who completes the Berkshire Half Marathon will automatically be entered to win the brand new vehicle from Haddad Subaru.

The Berkshire Half Marathon will take place in Pittsfield on Sunday, October 9th at 9 am on the newly expanded Ashwillticook Rail Trail. Anyone who completes the 13.1 race will have a shot at the new car. Entrants will be capped at 700 runners, so your odds are pretty dang good. Race directors do expect the field to fill up quickly due to the car giveaway, so participants are encouraged to register ASAP.

In addition to the Subaru giveaway, Berkshire Running Center is offering free training to all registered runners. The 10-week training program will take place Saturday mornings in August and September and will help runners who are training for their first half or help experienced runners hit their personal best.

So if you've been waiting for your sign or motivation to get out there and run, a brand new 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is it! Get more information or register here.